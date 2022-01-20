Griggsville-Perry Schools Hit With Ransomware Attack, Closes School

One Pike County School District has been out because of a ransomware attack.

Griggsville-Perry School District will have early dismissal today and tomorrow Friday, January 21st because of a limited ability to provide instruction. The school’s network has been hit with a ransomware attack that have caused many educational instruction files for teachers to simply disappear or have been deleted.

According to the announcement, the district’s web and IT technicians have been working all week to get the systems cleanly back in operation.

The early dismissal was planned so that staff will have time to take inventory, create new materials, and make new plans for students. School for the district was closed yesterday and Tuesday as a result of the hack.

Griggsville-Perry’s school board plans to meet tonight at 7PM after rescheduling their board meeting due to the attack. The district’s extracurricular activities and other meetings have not been affected.