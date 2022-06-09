Griggsville Woman Arrested For Drug Charges in Pleasant Hill Traffic Stop

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pleasant Hill Police arrested two women Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Pleasant Hill.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that at 7:39PM Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies and Pleasant Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet minivan for speeding in the 700 block of West Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 33 year old Brandy M. Stoye of Griggsville was cited for driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and speeding. Stoye was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

A passenger, 28 year old Buffy N. Burbridge of Griggsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.

Burbridge is currently lodged in the Pike County Jail. Bail was set in Pike County Court at $7,500 with 10% to apply. Burbridge’s preliminary hearing with counsel has been set for June 14th.