Griggsville Woman Arrested for Fatal Accident

By Gary Scott on October 20, 2026 at 6:01pm

A Pike County woman has been arrested for allegedly causing a fatal accident in Pike County in late July.

The accident claimed the life of 73-year-old Cherie Wells of Pittsfield on US 54 near the top of Atlas Hill.

Pike County deputies now believe the driver of the vehicle, Jaime Rhode of Griggsville purposely steered her vehicle into the front of an oncoming semi tractor unit. Sheriff David Greenwod now thinks Rhode’s intent was to kill all of the occupants of her vehicle. Two others and Rhode were injured and treated at Illinoi Community Hospital in Pittsfield. The accident happened July 24th.

The Pike County state’s attorney’s office reviewed the report and chose to seek warrants for two counts of first degree murder, and one count of attempted first degree murder against Rhode.

Rhode was arrested yesterday and is being held at the Pike County Jail.