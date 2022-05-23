Griggsville Woman Arrested for Threatening Public Official

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 23, 2022 at 3:27pm

More information has been released about a Griggsville woman who was arrested Sunday for threatening a public official.

25-year-old Rachelle R. Gress was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department yesterday following an investigation into a threat made to the immediate family of a public official that had been posted on a social media website.

Sheriff’s Department officials say Gress was determined to be responsible for the threat and was arrested at her residence yesterday. Gress was charged by the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office today and bond was set at $50,000.

Additionally, a warrant was issued for Gress for a petition to revoke bond. Bond was set at $75,000. Gress remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.