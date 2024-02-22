Griggsville Woman Sentenced From August Drug Bust in New Salem

A Griggsville woman arrested in New Salem this past fall after a West Central Illinois Drug Task Force investigation has pleaded guilty to charges in Pike County Circuit Court.

29-year old Jordan A. Clendenny pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court.

Clendenny was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on August 25th after deputies and members of the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Commercial Street in New Salem. Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, law enforcement officials seized suspected psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, syringes, a digital scale, 19.7 grams of methamphetamine, and United States Currency.

Also arrested in the incident was 36-year old Joshua W. Taylor. Taylor is due in Pike County Court on multiple drug charges on March 12th.

Clendenny was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months of probation, 90 days of home confinement, and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine.