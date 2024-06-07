Grischow Named to Fourth District Appellate Court

Justice Lisa Holder White and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced the assignment of Seventh Circuit Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow to the Fourth District Appellate Court.

Judge Grischow is being assigned to fill the vacancy created by the impending retirement of

Justice John W. Turner on July 5th. The assignment of Judge Grischow is effective July 8th and will continue until further order of the court.

Judge Grischow was appointed to the bench as a Resident Circuit Judge in the Seventh Circuit for Sangamon County in 2019 and elected in 2020. Her assignments include the felony division and complex civil litigation as well as overseeing the Veteran’s Treatment Specialty Court. Prior to joining the bench, she was a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, in Springfield where she worked from 2002 to 2018.

The Fourth District Appellate Court is composed of 41 counties in central and western Illinois, including the entire listening area.