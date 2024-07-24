Griswold Estates Project for White Hall Recipient of Low-Income Tax Credit from IHDA

A housing project in Greene County was on a short lists of projects awarded Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits by the Illinois Housing Development Authority today.

The Griswold Estates project under development by Apple Prairie Residential Services is one of 16 housing developments set to receive a portion of $23.8 million to finance the creation and/or preservation of affordable housing developments. Apple Prairie is the non-profit arm affiliated with the Greene County Housing Authority.

The Estates will be built off of Carr & Lincoln Streets on the west side of White Hall and hold approximately 52 units. The project will replace the old tan-styled duplexes that are currently on the site.

This year’s developments are the first to be awarded under the 2024-2025 Qualified Allocation Plan created by IHDA that incentivized three core policies – statewide equity, helping vulnerable populations, and sustainability and energy efficiency.