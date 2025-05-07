Grocery Tax to Stay in Jacksonville?

By Gary Scott on May 7, 2025 at 11:19am

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says he would be in favor in keeping Illinois’ grocery tax in place.

The statewide 1-percent tax ends in 2026.

Mayor Ezard says the Jacksonville city council will talk about keeping the tax in place Monday night.

He is in favorite of keeping it, and using the money generated for capital improvement projects. He thinks it would generate about a half million dollars each year.

Up to this point, 102 Illinois towns have opted to keep the tax in place.

Ezard says the state has taken so much money away from cities but continues to pass along non funded mandates that eat into Jacksonville’s budget. He says the city must find ways to generate revenue locally, and this has dropped into its lap.

Communities have until October of this year to decide if they want to keep the tax in place.

Governor JB Pritzker wanted to drop the state tax as a way to help families save on their food bill. His decision forces the hand of local officials, who must now decide if the tax is worth keeping.