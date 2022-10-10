Grootens Set to Become Adams County Sheriff

Jacksonville’s former Chief of Police is set to become Adams County’s top law enforcement officer.

69 year old Tony Grootens is running unopposed as a Republican as Adams County Sheriff this November. Muddy River News reports that Grootens will take over as Adams County’s sheriff on Dec. 1. He replaces Rich Wagner, who was appointed as sheriff on Sept. 16, 2020, but announced in March he would not run in the November election. Wagner, who replaced Brian VonderHaar, has been with the sheriff’s department for more than 27 years.

Grootens was Chief of Police in Jacksonville from 2008 to 2017. Muddy River News says Grootens has been working with Acme Sports Inc., an Indiana police supply company providing weapons and equipment to law enforcement agencies across the state prior to entering into the sheriff’s race.