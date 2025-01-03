Grosboll Appointed to 8th Circuit Vacancy

The Illinois Supreme Court has named the new justice that will fill the vacancy in the 8th Judicial Circuit.

The Eighth Judicial Circuit consists of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Mason, Menard, Pike and Schuyler counties. The vacancy was made after Amy Lannerd was named to the State Appellate Court.

Justice Lisa Holder White announced Friday morning that current Menard County State’s Attorney Gabriel T. Grosboll will be the new at-large circuit judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit.

Grosboll was chosen out of a field of 5 other candidates from within the circuit. The 50-year old Grosboll of Petersburg was elected twice as Menard County State’s Attorney after being appointed in 2017. His previous prosecutorial experience includes several years working in the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office as an assistant state’s attorney and in the Office of the Illinois Attorney General as an assistant attorney general.

Grosboll also worked for the Illinois Department of Public Health, where he was an administrative law judge conducting contested hearings, and worked as a general counsel for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Grosboll’s appointment will become official on January 31st when he is sworn in at the Menard County Courthouse in Petersburg.