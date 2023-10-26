Ground Breaking For New Brown County Library To Be Held Friday

Brown County residents are invited to the ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Brown County Public Library facility this Friday.

The Brown County Democrat Message reports that the groundbreaking for the new building at 106 Southwest Cross Street in Mt. Sterling will be held at 10AM.

The library board signed the contract for the new building with Lavaderiere Construction of Macomb last week after accepting a bid for the new construction at just over $5.2 million. Dewberry Architects of Peoria has designed the facility, and will oversee administration of the project.

Representatives of Lavadiere says construction should take approximately one year to complete.