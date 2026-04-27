Ground officials Broken for New School

By Gary Scott on April 27, 2026 at 10:58am

Jacksonville school officials officially broke ground last week at the new grade school on the southeastern edge of Woodson.

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek says the exercise was ceremonial only, because work on the site had started earlier this spring.

The new Murrayville-Woodson Grade School will cover 40-thousand square feet at the corner of the Woodson-Winchester Blacktop and Water Tower Road. It covers 8 acres.

It replaces the 108 year-old current grade school in Murrayville.

The general contractor is S M Wilson Company in Edwardsville. The architects are Graham and Hyde.

The $19-million building program is funded through bonds, and will be paid off by using the school sales tax in Morgan County.