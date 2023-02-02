Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter

It’s Groundhog Day and Illinois’ resident marmot meteorologist says he saw his shadow this morning.

The famous Chicago-area groundhog, Woodstock Willie, delivered his prognostication at 7:07AM this morning, according to NBC5 Chicago.

Woodstock hosts an annual Groundhog Festival leading up to Willie’s annual prediction. Woodstock’s place in lore lies in the fact that the 1993 cult comedy classic ‘Groundhog Day’ starring Bill Murray was shot on site there. Willie gives his prediction each year at the very spot Murray delivered his forecast acting as Phil Connors in the film.

History.com says a local newspaper editor created Groundhog Day as we know it today in 1887 at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. He suggested the idea of using a groundhog to predict the coming weather to a group of businessmen and groundhog hunters, known collectively as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, thus the legendary Punxsutawney Phil was born. Phil also saw his shadow this morning.

Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks and whistle pigs, are the largest member of the squirrel family in Illinois.