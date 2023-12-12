Grounds a Hall of Famer-Brunstein an All American

By Gary Scott on December 12, 2023 at 6:35am

Jacksonville High School has a Hall of Famer in its midst now.

Long time head football coach Mark Grounds has been elected to the Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Grounds has coached at JHS for more than 23 years. But the last 23 has seen him compile a record of 118-106 as head coach.

Grounds will be back for his 24th season next year.

An Illinois College senior has been selected as an All American football player.

Collin Brunstein, who set numerous records at IC this past season, has been named as a first team all American wide receiver. Brunstein will be back next year.

Meanwhile, quarterback Destin Chance and linebacker Charlie Patterson were named to the second team among Division Three schools.

Illinois College claimed its first ever Midwest Conference football crown this season. The Blueboys lost in the first round to Wartburg College.