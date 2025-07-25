Grounds Named I.C. Women’s Flag Football Head Coach

A name synonymous with football in Jacksonville over the past couple of decades has a new coaching job to add to his responsibilities.

On Thursday, Illinois College’s athletic department announced that Mark Grounds has been hired as the head coach of the newly established women’s flag football program.

While starting the IC program, Grounds will continue to perform his current roles within the Jacksonville School District, which include serving as the head coach of the football program at Jacksonville High School. Mark’s unique position will enable him to maintain a strong presence and influence at the high school level, which will help him build the foundation for a competitive and inspiring flag football program at IC, according to the announcement.

The Lady Blues will begin competition during the spring of 2026, and recruiting efforts are currently underway.