Group Saves Stone Slabs From Basement of Greene Co. Almshouse

A small piece of Greene County history was saved from the wrecking ball when a historic structure was torn down recently.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that 8 stone slabs that were located in the Greene County Almshouse’s basement are currently being stored at the Lee-Baker-Hodges House in Carrollton.

The stone slabs are said to contain the names of workers of the almshouse from October 1913 when the basement’s concrete floor was poured.

The building fell victim to a believed arsonist’s fire on the night of August 17th, 2022. The Aug. 17 fire was the second blaze in 10 days, with a similar apparent arson’s fire on August 7th, 2022 that damaged the building’s second floor.

No plans are in place to put the slabs on display at this time.