GRP 1st Annual Cash Bash Raises Over $31K

Efforts to save a downtown Greenfield building was successful over the weekend.

The Greenfield Revitalization Project’s first annual Cash Bash event held at Walnut Hall Estates in rural Carrollton on Saturday raised $31,436. Over 100 people were in attendance for the event that included an auction and silent auction. The grand prize winner of $2,500 went to Chuck Schirz.

The money raised will go towards restoring the dormant late 19th Century building standing at 501 City Square Drive on the northeast side of the Greenfield square. The group has been meeting recently with contractors to begin properly scheduling the beginnings of the renovation in the next few months.