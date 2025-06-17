Grummel Backs 2nd Amendment

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel is assuring Greene County residents that he fully supports 2nd amendment rights.

Some had questions about his commitment when he didn’t sign onto a recent brief filed by several state’s attorneys challenging the state’s new firearms restrictions.

Grummel said he only learned of the chance to join the briefly about 24 hours before it was to be finalized.

He said the process most likely had been underway before he took over the office in December.

Grummel said out of respect for the seriousness of the issues and his duty to Greene county citizens, he didn’t think it was appropriate to attach his name to a lengthy legal filing without adequate time for full review.

But, he said he fully supports the second amendment and the right of law abiding citizens to protect themselves, their family and property.