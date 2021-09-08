Gum Waives Extradition to Missouri

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 8, 2021 at 8:51am

A Missouri man taken into custody in Petersburg over the weekend has waived extradition to Missouri.

34-year-old Raymond D. Gum Jr. is accused of killing 34-year-old Crystal Cooper of Palmyra, Missouri after her body was found in a car in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street in Palmyra, Missouri Friday morning.

Gum was taken into custody by Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Marshals in Petersburg Saturday afternoon.

According to a report by WGEM, Gum waived extradition in Menard, Illinois County Court today.

Marion Missouri County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM that he expects Gum back in Missouri tomorrow.

Palmyra Missouri Police Chief Eddie Bogue says Cooper had just moved into the area and was in a romantic relationship with Gum.

Gum was arrested in connection to Cooper’s death on Class A Felony Murder in the first degree and felony armed criminal action.