Guns N Hoses Event Raises Around $3,500 For Annual Prairieland United Way Campaign

The Prairieland United Way’s annual campaign started off with a huge touchdown over the weekend.

The return of the annual Guns & Hoses Flag Football game raised just short of $3,500 on Saturday, according to Karen Walker, Executive Director of the Prairieland United Way.

The funds will be used to help serve nearly 35,000 people in Morgan, Scott, Cass & Northern Greene Counties. The money will also move closer to the 2021 campaign goal of $460,000.

If you would like to make a contribution to United Way by donating your time and/or money, please call 217-245-4557 or visit us online them www.prairielandunitedway.org.