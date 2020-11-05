Habitat for Humanity Trailer Burglarized in Jacksonville

A non-profit organization in Jacksonville fell victim of a recent burglary.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary that took place sometime between 11:30am on October 27 and 9:15am on October 29.

Unknown person(s) cut a lock to make entry into an enclosed trailer in the 600 block of North Fayette. The trailer is owned by Habitat for Humanity. Once inside, a Yellow and Silver DeWalt miter saw and stand were removed.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

All tips are anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.