Hacker Gets 12 Years for Drug Dealing

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2025 at 6:30am

A Beardstown man is headed to the federal Bureau of Prisons for 12 years after pleading guilty last

week to methamphetamine trafficking charges after being an alleged dealer of the drug in three West Central

Illinois counties.

According to a federal indictment filed on February of 2023, 43,year-old Timothy Hacker was identified by

agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Springfield in conjunction with the Central Illinois

Enforcement Group (CEIG) as a methamphetamine distributor in Beardstown, Rushville and Springfield after

receiving information. Agents from both agencies then utilized a confidential source and an undercover agent to

conduct a controlled buy from Hacker. The agent and source made three controlled buys from Hacker between

February 23 and March 28, 2023.

The complaint details that in April of 2023, agents set up a fourth controlled buy with Hacker in an effort

to take him into custody by organizing a meetup in Jacksonville. After utilizing the undercover agent’s cellphone,

the Illinois State Police coordinated a traffic stop on Hacker’s vehicle in Jacksonville. Hacker attempted to flee

officers, but was later taken into custody with assistance from State Police Helicopter observation. Upon his

arrest, officers allegedly located 6 ounces of methamphetamine that Hacker allegedly attempted to hide in a

private residence’s backyard in Jacksonville. After his apprehension, Hacker admitted to traveling across county

lines to sell the drugs and admitted to fleeing from police.

Hacker was originally charged in Morgan County Circuit Court on May 12th with possession of

methamphetamine and methamphetamine delivery of 100-400 grams. Both charges were dismissed in

deference to the federal charges. In December of last year, Hacker pleaded guilty to two of the four federal

charges against him. Last Wednesday, Hacker was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, 5 years of

mandatory supervised release and ordered to pay a $200 special assessment fee. The two remaining charges

were dismissed per the plea.