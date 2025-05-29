Hacker Gets 12 Years for Drug Dealing

A Beardstown man is headed to the federal Bureau of Prisons for 12 years after pleading guilty last
week to methamphetamine trafficking charges after being an alleged dealer of the drug in three West Central
Illinois counties.
According to a federal indictment filed on February of 2023, 43,year-old Timothy Hacker was identified by
agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Springfield in conjunction with the Central Illinois
Enforcement Group (CEIG) as a methamphetamine distributor in Beardstown, Rushville and Springfield after
receiving information. Agents from both agencies then utilized a confidential source and an undercover agent to
conduct a controlled buy from Hacker. The agent and source made three controlled buys from Hacker between
February 23 and March 28, 2023.
The complaint details that in April of 2023, agents set up a fourth controlled buy with Hacker in an effort
to take him into custody by organizing a meetup in Jacksonville. After utilizing the undercover agent’s cellphone,
the Illinois State Police coordinated a traffic stop on Hacker’s vehicle in Jacksonville. Hacker attempted to flee
officers, but was later taken into custody with assistance from State Police Helicopter observation. Upon his
arrest, officers allegedly located 6 ounces of methamphetamine that Hacker allegedly attempted to hide in a
private residence’s backyard in Jacksonville. After his apprehension, Hacker admitted to traveling across county
lines to sell the drugs and admitted to fleeing from police.
Hacker was originally charged in Morgan County Circuit Court on May 12th with possession of
methamphetamine and methamphetamine delivery of 100-400 grams. Both charges were dismissed in
deference to the federal charges. In December of last year, Hacker pleaded guilty to two of the four federal
charges against him. Last Wednesday, Hacker was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, 5 years of
mandatory supervised release and ordered to pay a $200 special assessment fee. The two remaining charges
were dismissed per the plea.