Hacker Nominated on GOP Ticket

By Gary Scott on March 18, 2026 at 6:19am

A former police officer had a big win in the election yesterday in Morgan County.

Greg Hacker, retired from the Illinois State police after serving with Jacksonville police and Morgan county deputies, defeated Vickie Becker in the race for the republican nomination 1760 to 871.

Hacker says the experience has been humbling.

He says Vickkie Becker was a class act throughout the campaign.

Hacker says experience in labor negotiations and management was and continues to be his biggest ally.

Hacker will square off against democrat appointed nominee, Dr Michael Woods. Woods ran unopposed and had 939 votes.

The South Jacksonville fire protection district proposal was narrowly defeated 282 to 265. And, Kem Wilson won the precinct committeeman race in South Jacksonville over Michaelene Oldennettel 47 to 18.