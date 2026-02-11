Hacker Running for Morgan Co Board

A retired officer from the Illinois State Police is one of two candidates running on the republican ticket for the Morgan County board.

Greg Hacker and Vikki Becker are running on the republican ticket. Michael Woods is the lone democrat candidate. He was appointed to the board, after the retirement of Brad Zeller.

Greg Hacker retired from the state police in 2022. He says his experience later in his career has helped prepare him for the board.

Hacker served with the state police firearm service bureau and helped developed the budget. He also helped negotiate contracts for state police.

Hacker says he would stay away from implementing county wide zoning.

He thinks that’s a slippery slope the county should not get into. Hacker says the county can help control projects like the proposed solar field north of Jacksonville by closely monotoring construction and operations.

Hacker says he would be useful as a county commissioner because he speaks the language of law enforcement when talking to the sheriff’s department. Hacker also likes what he sees with the courthouse in terms of security and how the county has retro fitted protection within.