Hacker Wins

The republican candidate for the Morgan County board was able to defeat the democrat incumbent appointee yesterday in the November general election.

Greg Hacker, a former state trooper and Morgan County deputy defeat Michael Woods, winning by 3 thousand votes out of nearly 11-thousand cast.

Hacker says he was surprised at the margin.

Hacker, a republican, joins two other republicans on the board. He promises to act independently.

He says he understands the perception when all three county board members belong to one party.

The advisory referendum on the data center restrictions was approved with over 94-hundred yes votes, out of 12-thousand cast.

The turnout in Morgan County fell just short of 52-percent.

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