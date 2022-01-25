Hadden Selected As LLCC Student Trustee

A Jacksonville college student has been named to Lincoln Land Community College’s student trustee position.

Meghan Hadden was recently sworn in for the one-year term as student trustee for the college. She serves alongside the seven elected board members who represent residents of the college district and set policy to assure LLCC is meeting their educational needs.

According to The Source, Hadden is well-known for success in the ag community in the Jacksonville area. While at Jacksonville High School, she served as president of FFA. At the 2021 Illinois State Fair, Hadden’s heifer won her class and division in the angus show and was third overall at the Showtimes Western Illinois District Show.

After graduating from LLCC, Hadden plans to transfer to the University of Illinois or University of Kansas to earn a bachelor’s degree, with hopes of becoming an agriculture educator.

Student trustees serve a one-year term and serve as a liaison between the board and the Student Government Association and the student body at the college in an advisory role to the college’s Board of Trustees.