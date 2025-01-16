Hagel 1891 Closing, New Owners to Reopen as Second Jerseys Bar & Grill Location

A popular dining location in Mt. Sterling is changing hands.

KHQA reports that DOT Foods has elected to close Hagel 1891 next month after over a decade in business, and has elected to sell the business to James & Ashley Barnett and Ben Schultz, owners of Jerseys Bar & Grill in Camp Point to create a second location.

Hagel 1891 will permanently close its doors on Saturday, February 22nd, according to announcement from CEO of Dot Foods Dick Tracy. The announcement says that current Hagel employees have the option of joining the Jerseys team or applying for another role with Dot Foods.

Jerseys Bar and Grill will move into the restaurant space at 115 E. Main Street and open its Mt. Sterling location just a few weeks after Hagel’s closing, on March 17th. According to the report, Jerseys will serve food from its existing menu in Camp Point with a few additions from Hagel’s.

Hagel gift certificates can be redeemed through February 22nd. Hagel will continue to offer large group events through February 15th. Any event scheduled after February 15th will be cancelled.

Jerseys expects to first focus on the bar & grill side of the business before reopening the banquet space sometime in the future.