Haggerty Recognized As National Cooke Foundation Transfer Scholar

A Lincoln Land Community College student has been honored as one of 72 scholars in the nation as a top community college scholar.

Jennifer Haggerty of Chandlerville was named a Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer scholar. Haggerty will be awarded up to $40,000 over the next 3 years to complete a Bachelors Degree as one of 72 community college students across the nation. Haggerty was selected from a pool of over 1,300 applicants from 370 community colleges across the country.

Haggerty is an active member of LLCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter, is also one of two LLCC students chosen as members of the 2021 All-Illinois Academic Team and was named a 2020 Coca-Cola Leader of Promise Scholar. She returned to college after 17 years in the workforce. After LLCC, she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing and hopes to attend graduate school to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

According to the Cooke Foundation, nearly half of the students pursuing college choose to attend two-year institutions, and community college students who transfer to selective institutions have equal to or higher graduation rates than students who enrolled directly from high school or transferred from four-year institutions. The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship seeks to increase the number of community college students completing their education at top four-year institutions.

In addition to financial support, Haggerty will receive comprehensive educational advising, opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school funding, as well as connection to a network of Cooke Scholars and Alumni.