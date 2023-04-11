Halfway to Steak Fry Drive Through Lunch Returns Friday

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing a new tradition born out of the pandemic this week. The Chamber’s Half Way to Steak Fry Day Drive Through Lunch is this upcoming Friday.

Jacksonville Area Chamber President Lisa Musch says the event born out of necessity, has quickly become a favorite springtime tradition for the Chamber.

“We started this back during Covid because we couldn’t have our normal steak fry. So we’ve kept it because it’s been pretty popular, and this year it actually falls on April 14th, where our regular steak fry that we’re able to hold again at the Jacksonville Airport is going to be on September 14th. So it’s kinda halfway there.”

Musch says the drive-through steak fry offers a steak sandwich, chips, and dessert. Tickets are $12.00 each in advance and must be ordered by Wednesday. “We just ask that you order ahead by going to our website or giving us a call.

It’s at the Chamber Office so you just put in your reservation and we ask you to pick if you’re coming between 11:00 am to noon or noon to 1:00 pm. Then you just drive through anytime during that time period right up by our door there through the park and we will get your lunches to you.”

Free delivery is also offered to businesses ordering six or more lunches. The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Half Way to Steak Fry Day Drive Through Lunch is this Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Chamber office located at 155 West Morton Avenue inside Community Park near the Ferris wheel.

Group order forms are available on the Chamber website at jacksonvillechamber.org.

You can also order by calling 217-245-2174.