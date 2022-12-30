Hallock, Goodall Resign From GNW Volleyball Program

Greenfield volleyball will be looking for two new volleyball coaches.

High school coach Tyann Hallock and assistant coach Rachael Goodall tendered their resignations to the Greenfield School Board on December 19th, according to a report from the Greene Prairie Press.

Hallock also resigned as the assistant athletic director for the school district. The junior high volleyball season is slated to start in just a few short weeks. The first practices were held on December 14th.

Hallock said in a written statement to WLDS News, declining a live interview, that she was informed that the school administration was looking to go in a different direction for leadership of the volleyball program. She said she knows it wasn’t ideal timing but she wishes the team and the program the best of luck in the future.

Hallock took over as head coach of Greenfield-Northwestern volleyball from Julie Williams in the 2015-2016 season. She finishes at GNW with a 151-96-9 record that includes 2 regional titles and one sectional title in the 2019-2020 season.