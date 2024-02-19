Hamburg Man Arrested After Near-Fatal ATV Crash

By Benjamin Cox on February 19, 2024 at 8:18am

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last week after a near-fatal crash near Hamburg.

On Monday, February 12th, at approximately 9:45PM, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an ATV roll-over crash that involved two occupants near Indian Creek Road in rural Hamburg.

A Deputy Sheriff from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS personnel from Calhoun Ambulance Service and Jersey Community Hospital responded to the scene. North Calhoun Fire Department was dispatched to the area to set up a landing zone for a Survival Flight helicopter to airlift one subject from the scene.

Subsequent to an investigation, Calhoun deputies arrested 50-year old Jason P. Webster of Hamburg for four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI, and obstructing a peace officer.

Webster was arrested without incident and was booked into the Pike County Jail.

Webster is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing with counsel on March 5th.