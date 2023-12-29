Hamburg Man Arrested On Drug Charges, Outstanding Morgan Co. Warrant

By Benjamin Cox on December 29, 2023 at 1:48pm

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hamburg man on a Morgan County warrant last week.

On Tuesday, December 19th, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was notified of illegal activity in the 100 block of Water Street in Hamburg.

At approximately 9PM, deputies conducted a “knock and talk” at the address, and subsequently began an investigation into the activity at the address.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested 44-year old Anthony W. Waters of that vicinity for possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Morgan County no bond warrant for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

Waters was taken to the Pike County Jail and extradited to Morgan County on December 21st for a pretrial detention hearing.

Waters made his first appearance in Morgan County Circuit Court on December 22nd and was released. He is next due in Morgan County Circuit Court on January 16th.

Waters was served a warrant on his Calhoun County charges on Tuesday. He is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court on January 9th.