Hamburg Man Sentenced To Prison by Pike Co. Court; Awaits Disposition in Morgan & Calhoun

A Calhoun County man with charges in three West Central Illinois counties was sentenced to prison time in one of those counties yesterday.

44-year old Anthony W. Waters of Hamburg pleaded guilty yesterday in Pike County Court to resisting a peace officer and attempting to defeat or foil a drug screening.

Hamburg’s crimes and arrests date back to December 21, 2023 beginning in Morgan and Calhoun counties. On December 19, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was notified of illegal activity at a residence in the 100 block of Water Street in Hamburg. At approximately 9PM that evening, deputies conducted a “knock and talk” at the address, and subsequently began an investigation into alleged illegal activities. As a result of the investigation, Waters who lived at the address, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Morgan County no-bond warrant for possession of methamphetamine less 5g, stemming from an investigation earlier in the week by the Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. Waters was taken to the Pike County Jail and was extradited to the Morgan County Jail on December 21, 2023 for a pretrial detention hearing on the following day. Waters was subsequently released.

On January 8, 2024, Waters was arrested in Pike County by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of an order of protection, burglary, theft, disorderly conduct, and resisting a peace officer. After a subsequent appearance in court, Waters was once again released. Waters was arrested for the final time on March 19, 2024 for attempting to foil a drug screen mandated by the court.

Yesterday, Waters was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay county fines and court assessments. He was given credit for a total of 183 days served in the Pike County Jail.

Subsequent court dates for Waters’ alleged crimes in Morgan and Calhoun counties have not been set, according to online court records.