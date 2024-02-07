Hamilton Returning As SHG Volleyball Coach

By Benjamin Cox on February 7, 2024 at 7:53am

Former State Representative Sandy Hamilton is returning to sports this Fall.

The State Journal Register and Channel 1450 report that Hamilton is returning to the sidelines as the head volleyball coach at Sacred Heart Griffin, a title she held from 2012 to 2021.

Hamilton left the position in 2021 to replace the retiring Mike Murphy in the 99th legislative district, which covered the southwest side of Springfield and western Sangamon County.

Hamilton ran as a Republican in the redrawn 48th State Senate District in 2022 and lost to Democratic incumbent Doris Turner.

Hamilton lives in Springfield and continues to work full time as a realtor.