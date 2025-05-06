Hamilton State Crimestoppers President, Again

By Gary Scott on May 6, 2025 at 11:07am

The leader of the Morgan, Scott and Cass County Crimestoppers has a new title, again, with the Illinois State Crime Stoppers.

Loren Hamilton was re-elected last month in Springfield as president of the state Crimestoppers group. The Chapin native has held the state title for 10 years, the longest tenure in the group’s 39 history.

Hamilton was also given the award as coordinator of the year, the 8th time in his fourteen years as coordinator.

Hamilton serves a coordinator for Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers. He has been community service officer with the Jacksonville police department for 17 years.

