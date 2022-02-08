Hamilton to Seek 48th District IL Senate Seat

A recently appointed General Assembly member says she hopes to stick around for four more years.

New 99th District Republican State Representative Sandy Hamilton, appointed just 2 weeks ago, says she plans on running for the 48th District Senate seat against Democrat incumbent Doris Turner.

Hamilton announced the bid yesterday in an official release. By choosing a Senate race, Hamilton avoids a primary against current 87th District Republican Representative Tim Butler, as the two are drawn into the same district in the most recent remap.

Hamilton and Turner are both filling unexpired terms. Hamilton replaced Mike Murphy last month, who resigned to become president of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce. Turner was appointed to the 48th District seat after Andy Manar resigned last year to become a Deputy Governor for Governor J.B. Pritzker.