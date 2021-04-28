Hammond-Backed Bill To Allow Schools to Teach Gun Safety Courses Passes to IL Senate

A bill aimed at allowing Illinois High Schools to teach gun safety courses as a part of their curriculum has passed the Illinois House. 93rd District Representative Norine Hammond co-sponsored the bill that says that firearm safety could be taught during school hours or as an after-school program.

The bill says that the Illinois State Board of Education would dictate the resources made available for local school districts and would help in the guidelines of the development of the courses.

The bill passed the House chamber unanimously on Thursday and was scheduled for its first reading in the Senate chamber yesterday.