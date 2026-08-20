Hammond Plans to Hold Governor To Estate Tax Promise

By Gary Scott on August 19, 2026 at 7:30pm

An area lawmaker is holding Governor JB Pritzker’s feet to the fire in his promise to act on the Family Farm Preservation Act.

Representative Norinne Hammond says Pritzker told a gathering of reporters at the Illinois State Fair that the act is on his agenda.

She says he also pledged his support for the act during the Illinois Agriculture Legislative Roundtable in McLean County.

Hammond has long been a supporter of the act.

She says the measure seeks to reform the state estate tax for helping multigenerational farm families pass down land and equipment without being forced to sell assets to pay high taxes.

The act would create a $6-million true exemption to the estate tax for family farms, meaning the value of an estate above $6-million would be subject to taxation.

The current law creates a $4-million threshold.