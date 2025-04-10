Hammond Takes Shot on Gerrymandering Ruling

An area lawmaker is unhappy that the Supreme Court will not look into gerrymandering claims made by House Republicans.

That group filed suit. But the Supreme Court posted its decision yesterday, saying they will not take up the case.

The majority of the justices ruled the lawsuit wasn’t brought in a timely manner. One justice disagreed, and believes the court acted in error by suggesting the lawsuit might not be timely, before the defendants did.

House republican leader Tony McCombie expressed frustration with the decision.

And, Macomb republican Norine Hammond agrees.

McCombie says this isn’t leadership but a raw cynical power grab

McCombie led the lawsuit. She claims the voices of the voters have again been silenced by a Democratic machine that stops at nothing to cling to power.

