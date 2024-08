Jacksonville High School graduate and NFL pro Blake Hance was cut today by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a part of the team’s rush to get under the 53-man mark by tomorrow for the start of the season. Hance appeared in 17 games for the Jags last season.

Teams were required to finalize their season opening 53-man roster today by 3PM Central Time.

The 28-year old Northwestern University graduate has appeared in 50 games across 4 seasons in the NFL between Cleveland, San Francisco, and Jacksonville.