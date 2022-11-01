Hance Picked Up by Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville High School and Northwestern Graduate Blake Hance has found a new team in the NFL.

Hance was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday while the 49ers brought up Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV to help with injuries in their receiving corps. Hance was placed on outright waivers. Hance had been with the 49ers since August 31st after being claimed off of waivers. He played just 9 snaps this season between the offensive line and special teams.

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Hance. It will be a homecoming in the NFL of sorts for Hance. He was previously on the Jags practice squad in 2019 before he headed to the Cleveland Browns.