Hance Signs 2 Years with Cleveland

Folk hero Blake Hance is apparently getting an extended look with the Cleveland Browns.

SB Nation is reporting that Hance has signed a two year deal with Cleveland.

Hance’s name popped into national prominence when he stepped in off the street to play for Cleveland in two playoff games last fall.

Hance had 14 snaps in the Pittsburgh game, won by the Browns, and he had 33 snaps in the loss to Kansas City. In each game, he appeared to more than hold his own.

Hance is a graduate of Jacksonville High School, and Northwestern University. He was originally signed by Buffalo in 2019, and has spent time on the practice squads for the New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars the last two years.

No details of the contract were released.