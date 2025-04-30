Hannibal Man Arrested by Quincy Police for Car Hijacking with Deadly Weapon

A Hannibal man was arrested in Quincy after he allegedly stole a car while brandishing a weapon.

On Saturday, April 26th at 12:22 AM, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from State Highway 106, west of Hull, Illinois. During the initial investigation, it was discovered that during the theft of the vehicle, a firearm was brandished.

The stolen vehicle was entered into the database and was later located by the Quincy Police Department. Officers from the Quincy Police Department took the driver, 36-year-old Corey L. Roth of Hannibal, Missouri, into custody.

Roth was transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, where he was later charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, intimidation, possession of a certificate of title without complete assignment, aggravated assault, and driving while license is revoked.

The investigation into this incident is continuing, and further charges may be pending. Roth is currently being housed at the Pike County Jail pending further court appearances.

