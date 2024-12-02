Hannibal Man Arrested For Alleged Pike Co. Home Repair Fraud

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Missouri man for alleged home repair fraud.

On the afternoon of November 12th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in the Village of Hull from a resident who told Chief Deputy Zack Orr that they had paid a substantial amount of money to a subject for repairs on their home. The victim reported paying a person in July but none of the work had to date been completed, nor had the alleged contractor reimbursed the victim.

Chief Deputy Orr conducted a criminal investigation, which led to the issuance and execution of court-authorized search warrants for financial information.

Chief Deputy Orr applied for and received an arrest warrant for aggravated home repair fraud.

On Wednesday, officers with the Hannibal, Missouri Police arrested 47-year old Gary L. Haynes on the warrant. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol website, Haynes has an extensive criminal history in that state.

Haynes was arrested and released with a notice to appear in court. No court information was available as of press time.