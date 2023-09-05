Hannibal Man Arrested in Pike for String of Burglaries

A Missouri man was arrested by Pittsfield Police as a result of an investigation into a recent string of burglaries.

According to a press release by the Pittsfield Police Department, on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023, Pittsfield Police officers were dispatched to multiple burglaries on the city’s west side.

According to the report, officers were able to obtain a video of the suspect and vehicle from a local business. Officers then located the vehicle and suspect at a separate business, and he was taken into custody and the vehicle was seized.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and located a substantial amount of stolen property inside the vehicle, a stolen license plate from Jacksonville, IL, and property that was stolen from Hannibal LaGrange College in Hannibal, MO.

41-year-old Dustin R. Debary of Hannibal was booked into the Pike County Jail on four charges of burglary, one charge of theft, one charge of possession of a stolen license plate, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and driving on a suspended license.

Officials say more charges are expected in the case. The Pittsfield Police Department was assisted by the Hannibal, MO Police Department.