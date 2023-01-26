Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges

A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade.

30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.

Howell pled guilty to one count of methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams, a Class 1 felony, and one count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams, a Class 2 felony, on January 5th in Pike County. Howell was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on April 12th of last year after a lengthy investigation.

Howell has been arrested for similar charges in both Illinois and Missouri along with other offenses since 2015.

Howell was sentenced to 11 years in IDOC on the Class 1 felony charge and 7 years on the Class 2 felony. Both are to be served concurrently. Howell was also ordered to pay a $1,000 county fine plus court costs. He was given credit for 211 days served in the Pike County Jail.