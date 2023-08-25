Hannibal Man Sentenced to Prison for Pittsfield Retail Theft

A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to prison in Pike County Court on Tuesday.

41-year old Samuel L. Workman pleaded guilty on June 20th to a Class 3 felony charge of retail theft under $300. Workman was arrested by Pittsfield Police on March 1st on the charge along with charges of burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Workman was additionally charged on July 25th by the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office with possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

The 4 outstanding charges were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Workman was sentenced to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, ordered to pay an undisclosed fine plus fees and court costs. He was given credit for 175 days served in the Pike County Jail.