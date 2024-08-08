Hannibal Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug Charges in Pike

A Hannibal, Missouri man is heading to prison in Illinois for drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in Hull early last year.

34-year old Jeffrey R. Dietle pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia back in June.

The charges stem from a February 2023 traffic stop conducted by a deputy of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department while working for the Village of Hull along Illinois Route 106 on a 2008 Mercury SUV.

After an investigation, Dietle was arrested as a passenger in the vehicle after the driver was cited on a driver’s license infraction.

Dietle was sentenced yesterday to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 6 months of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine. Dietle was given credit for 23 days served in the Pike County Jail.