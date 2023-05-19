Hannibal Woman Sentenced in Pike For Two-County High Speed Chase From February

A Missouri woman who led authorities on a high speed chase through two counties back in February was sentenced to prison on Tuesday in Pike County Court.

48-year old Theresa A. Sherfy of Hannibal Missouri pleaded guilty to felony driving on a suspended or revoked license for between the 4th & 9th time, obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, child endangerment, and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court.

Sherfy was arrested on February 21st by members of both the Pike County and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Departments. Sherfy fled an attempted traffic stop in the Village of Mozier subsequently turning into a high speed chase from Calhoun into Pike County, with speeds exceeding over 100 miles per hour. The chase was terminated after Sherfy’s vehicle struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the 500 block of Carolina Street in Pleasant Hill causing her vehicle to spin out in the front yard of a residence. Sherfy then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. It was later learned that Sherfy had a young child in the vehicle as well as being in possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon in Calhoun County before the chase ensued.

On March 8th and during encarceration at the Pike County Jail, Sherfy was cited for bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

On Tuesday, Sherfy was sentenced in total to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 30 months of probation upon release, ordered to pay an undisclosed amount of fines, fees, and costs. She was given credit for 87 days served in the Pike County Jail.

The prison term will run concurrently with a 3 year sentence Sherfy received in Calhoun County on April 28th for aggravated fleeing of police and reckless driving. Six other charges were dropped per the plea in Calhoun.