Hardin Man Arrested For Sept. Burglary

A Calhoun County man is currently in custody on multiple charges from a September residential burglary in Hardin.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a burglary which occurred near the intersection of Geske Hollow and Blue Ridge in Hardin. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation into the matter.

On September 9th, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the same vicinity as the burglary. Deputies responded to the area and began an investigation; which resulted in identifying that the vehicle had actually been stolen and abandoned.

Both scenes were processed for evidence while the investigation into both incidents continued.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Throughout the month of October and November, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received tips an information from anonymous sources through Two-Rivers Crime Stoppers in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.

Subsequent to that investigation; on September 27th the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 43-year old Charles “Joey” Mielke of Hardin for the following offenses: burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to a building.

According to online court records and the Sheriff’s Office, Mielke was on pretrial release for other offenses.

On November 26th, Mielke was apprehended by members of the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office on the aforementioned warrants. He was extradited to the Pike County Jail and currently remains in custody.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation and apprehension of Mielke by the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers, the Jerseyville Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mielke is slated to appear in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on December 17th.